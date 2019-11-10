

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel resigns Minister Ariel sends resignation letter to Netanyahu. Resignation to take effect Friday. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Minister Uri Ariel Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter Sunday to inform him of his resignation from the government.



According to the letter sent to the prime minister, the resignation of Minister of Agriculture Ariel will come into effect this Friday.



In his letter, Minister Ariel thanked Netanyahu for the trust he has given him over the years. "Thank you for the trust and the joint work under your leadership."



"I hope and pray that the Minister of Agriculture who comes next with you will continue to promote farmers and agriculture for the glory of the State of Israel," Minister Ariel added in his letter.



Minister Ariel has been serving in the Netanyahu government, even though for about six months, since the Knesset elections last April, he has not been a Knesset member.



Ariel lost the leadership of the National Union Party to today's Minister of Transportation, Bezalel Smotrich, so he did not run for election to the 21st Knesset and the 22nd Knesset.



Ariel apparently resigns at the request of the prime minister, in order to prevent attempts to petition against Bennett's appointment as defense minister with claims that the number of ministers serving in the government may not be increased at this stage.





