Iranian president announces discovery of new oil fields as Iran's oil exports plummet due to US sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Sunday that Iran had discovered within its territory new oil fields with 53 billion barrels of crude oil.

The discovery comes as Iran's economy is reeling from sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration.

Iranian oil exports have fallen from 2 million barrels a day in August 2018 to 160,000 barrels a day in August 2019.

Iranian oil reserves were estimated to be about 138.4 billion barrels in 2006.