Likud activists: Add Bennett and Shaked to the Likud

Land of Israel Loyalists call for union between the Likud and the New Right parties.

Neemanei Eretz Yisrael ("Land of Israel Loyalists") in the Likud on Saturday night called to unite between the New Right party and the Likud.

"The time has come to add Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Matan Kahana to the Likud. Such a union will greatly benefit all parties: The Likud will become the largest party in the Knesset, with 35 MKs. Bennett and Shaked will add new voters to the Likud on the one hand and will not waste votes in the next election," the statement said.

"Bennett and Shaked can advance in the Likud in the future and reach senior positions in accordance with their skills, without the sword of the ‘electoral threshold’ restricting their activities. We should remember that Bennett and Shaked came from the Likud, and their return to it would be natural. It makes sense and helpful to all parties. The merger between the parties will be without guaranteed spots and without restrictions on their candidacy in the primaries.”

“We urge the Prime Minister and Likud chairman to start expeditious negotiations with Bennett and Shaked and have them join the Likud as soon as possible. We have worked hard to persuade all parties that the union is a positive step for everyone and the State of Israel," wrote Aviad Visoli, chairman of Neemanei Eretz Yisrael in the Likud.

The call follows Friday’s announcement that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Bennett had agreed that Bennett would be appointed Defense Minister.

The announcement also stated that the Likud and the New Right would immediately form a joint faction in the 22nd Knesset and will work together as a joint faction throughout the current Knesset. However, Shaked clarified on Saturday night that there are “no mergers” in the agreement.

"Each party is remaining independent and there are no implications for the future that - as you see - in politics everything is unclear and anything is possible," she explained.

"I reiterate my consistent position - the government I aspire to establish is a right-wing government with Yisrael Beytenu. I'm doing everything I can to make it happen."