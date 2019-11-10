Political pundit warns Netanyahu

Amnon Abramovich advises PM not to attack the State Attorney's Office, the police and the media or he may end up in prison.

Channel 12 News political pundit Amnon Abramovich advised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to attack the State Attorney's Office, the police and the media if he does not want to end up in prison.

Abramovich, long identified with the left, made the comments during a discussion in a panel on Channel 12 News’ Friday night news program. He listed recent cases of defendants who attacked the media and law enforcement systems and ended up in prison, including Asher Yadlin, Shlomo Benizri and Minister Aryeh Deri.

At the conclusion of his remarks he said, "Please note, by the way, speaking of Aryeh Deri: He is both smart and very experienced. There is an investigation against him - he does not chirp, does not say one word against the media, the police, the prosecutor's office; he has learned something. I advise other defendants to study this issue.”

Abramovich has been criticized in the past for his remarks on Netanyahu. In 2015, he issued an apology for a particularly crude comment on Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

During the election campaign this past March, Netanyahu removed a Likud TV video mocking the appearance of Abramovich, who was wounded in the Yom Kippur War.