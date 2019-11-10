Iran: We can enrich uranium up to 60%

Iranian official says the country has the capacity to enrich uranium up to 60%, far more than required for civilian uses.

Iran has the capacity to enrich uranium up to 60%, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

"The organization has the possibility to produce 5%, 20% and 60%, and has this capacity," AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as having said during a news conference at the underground Fordow nuclear plant.

"At the moment, the need is for 5%," he added.

60% enriched uranium far more than is required for most civilian uses but short of the 90% needed to make nuclear bomb fuel.

Kamalvandi’s comments come several days after Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal signed with world powers.

The 2015 deal bans production of nuclear material at Fordow, a highly sensitive site that Iran hid from UN non-proliferation inspectors until its exposure in 2009.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Fordow on Sunday, Kamalvandi said on Saturday.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.