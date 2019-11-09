Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says: 'There's nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president.'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley said that she doesn't believe that US President Donald Trump will be impeached, comparing impeachment to "the death penalty" for a public official.

"You're gonna impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn't happen and – and giving money and it wasn't withheld?" Haley said in an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnel on Thursday.

Haley was referring to Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the President asked Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who worked for a major Ukrainian natural gas producer from 2014 to 2019.

"I don't know what you would impeach him on," Haley continued. "And look, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official. When you look at the transcript, there's nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the President."

"And more than that, I think the - the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?"