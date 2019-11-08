The night between the 9th and 10th of November is 81 years since Kristallnacht.

Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of the former Krakow Ghetto

The Relentless Rise of Anti-Semitism

In today's program you will hear how little has changed in world politics as far as it concerns Israel; how the United Nations are contaminated with institutionalized anti-Israel policies and how UNRWA has succeeded to fool the international community to part with billions of dollars to support their corrupt and fake schemes.

There is also news of a UN position that is not generally known, although its incumbent uses his position in the realm of human rights, to work against Israel.

This week, a conference on anti-Semitism was held at the residence of Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, at which several envoys of European and US governments and also the EU were exchanging views how to best tackle that scourge - and I have a detailed report about that.

I am also commenting on President Trump's Deal of the Century.