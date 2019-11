Jay Shapiro claims that American aid to Israel is significantly less than what is given to other countries.

The Truth about American aid to Israel

Jay Shapiro claims that the amount of American aid to Israel sounds large until other factors are taken into account, especially the fact that no American troops are on the ground in Israel.

He said Israel should thank the US government for the important aid, but know that it was given out of interest and could also be taken away in the same manner in the future.