Iran shoots down UAV over southern port

Unknown aircraft belonging to 'foreign country' invades Iranian airspace, is shot down.

Iranian air defense systems shot down a UAV over a port in southwestern Iran, RT's Arabic channel reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the port city of Mahshahr. Iran's ISNA reported that an unknown aircraft was shot down after it invaded Iranian airspace.

It was also reported that the aircraft was shot down by a Hawk missile, sold to Iran by the US in the 1970s and 1980s.

An Iranian official confirmed that the downed drone belongs to a foreign country. Wreckage has been recovered, he said.

In June, Iran downed a US RQ-4 Global Hawk drone after it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province.

The Pentagon later released the drone's flight path and said that Iran's "unprovoked attack" occurred over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.