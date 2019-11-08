A true warrior and a friend of Israel

Nikki Haley, former US Amb. to UN, presents Israel's Danny Danon with a copy of her new book on term, activities, in UN.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley is publishing a book on her term in the UN.

The book, entitled "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace" focuses on the behind-the-scenes events which occurred during her term under the Trump administration, as well as on her pro-Israel activities.

In her book, Haley writes that she requested to meet Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon in her very first days in office, since it is "important to visit our friends first."

"We decided to send a message by going another way," she explained.

Haley also discussed Resolution 2334, passed under US President Barack Obama, which claims that Israel's activity in Judea and Samaria is a violation of international law and that Israeli settlements have no legal validity. Though the US could have vetoed the resolution, it instead chose to abstain.

"Danny said he knew something was going on in those last weeks of the Obama administration, he just didn’t know what. He and his colleagues tried for days to reach out to Ambassador [Samantha] Power and everyone they knew in Washington. No one would take their calls. No one would return their messages. The United States had literally stopped talking to Israel," she wrote.

This week, at an event the two participated in in New York, Haley presented Danon with a copy of her book. The two ambassadors have remained close friends, even after Haley left her position.

"I am glad that those who read the book will discover the warrior for truth who I have known in the past few years," he said. "The path we took together in the UN has strengthened both nations and turned you into a true friend of the State of Israel."