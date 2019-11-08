New Yesha Council chairman meets Netanyahu

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Thursday evening with the new chairman of the Yesha Council and chairman of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani.

At the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister's Residence, Netanyahu congratulated Elhayani and wished him great success in the post of Yesha Council chairman.

Elhayani told the Prime Minister, "I was very happy with your pledge to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea. I am sure you will continue to do much to look after the future of the settlement enterprise. I wish you many more years of being Prime Minister and in the leadership of the State of Israel, in which we will extend the course of sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria and bring many more residents to the area."

Elhayani won the elections for the leadership of the Yesha Council on Monday, replacing Hananel Dorani.