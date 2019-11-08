Shas MK: I didn't suggest an Arab Justice Minister

MK Moshe Arbel clarifies comments in radio interview in which he appeared to suggest that Joint List MK could serve as Justice Minister.

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) was interviewed on Thursday by Army Radio and said that he does not rule out the candidacy of MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) for the post of Justice Minister.

Jabareen was actually enthusiastic about the proposal and said, "I would love to be Justice Minister - in a government that fully upholds the principles of international law, a government of peace and equality. And no, it is not a dream."

Later on Thursday afternoon, however, Arbel took back his comments in the radio interview and issued a statement clarifying them.

Arbel’s office said that "when asked in an interview on Army Radio whether he was afraid of an Arab minister in the government, his reply was that Yousef Jabareen, as an expert on international constitutional law, could serve as Justice Minister, but he was not likely to agree to do so."

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir criticized MK Arbel over the comments.

"I thought it was a joke. Now I understand that the joke is at the expense of the State of Israel. Shameful remarks by MK Arbel. Too bad. He actually started well," wrote Ben Gvir on Twitter.