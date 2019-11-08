Kahlon proposes: Cancel statutory holiday on Election Day

Finance Minister's proposal will only be implemented in case of a third election.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is formulating a plan that will see the cancellation of the statutory holiday on Election Day if elections are held for the third time in a year, Channel 13 News reported Thursday.

According to the outline, schools will be open until 12:00 p.m. on Election Day and the polling stations will open at 2:00 p.m. The closing time of the polling stations will be postponed by two hours and they will close at midnight instead of 10:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kahlon appears to be headed towards a retirement from politics. It is estimated that he will not leave the Finance Ministry any time soon, so as not to hurt Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

However, it is believed that if a third election is held, Kahlon will not be part of the Likud's Knesset list and will not run in any other framework.