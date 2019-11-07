New pre-military academy inaugurated at 'Trump Heights'

A core of about 20 religious and secular families will arrive to populate the new settlement this summer.

The Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization inaugurated the pre-military program on Thursday in Kela Alon, where the community of Trump Heights will be established.

The event was attended by Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) and head of the Golan Regional Council Chaim Rokach.

Following the government's decision to establish Trump Heights, the Settlement Division initiated the construction of buildings for the academy at which 25 students are currently learning prior to military service. A core of about 20 religious and secular families will arrive to populate the new settlement this summer.

Uri Ariel, the minister in charge of the Settlement Division said, "I'm excited to inaugurate the Kela Alon-Trump Heights Academy in the first settlement in the Golan in years."

"This is an important step in the application of sovereignty here in the Golan. I see the members of the academy as pioneers of the settlement and believe that the young atmosphere and volunteer spirit of the core of families coming here in the summer will help establish the Golan Heights."