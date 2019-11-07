ABC shot down Epstein expose - three years before his arrest

Leaked hot-mic recording of ABC anchorwoman reveals that ABC blocked evidence of Epstein's trafficking in young women from publication.

ABC News blocked the publication of a comprehensive expose of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of young women and underage girls, a network anchor has claimed in a leaked video.

Hot-mic footage of the anchorwoman, 20/20’s Amy Robach, was released Tuesday by the conservative activist group Project Veritas.

In the leaked video, which was filmed in late August according to Project Veritas, Robach claims she had put together evidence back in 2016 of Epstein’s trafficking of young women and girls, including significant evidence offered by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had. We had [Bill] Clinton, we had everything,” said Robach. “Other women backing it up – hey, yep.”

Giuffre “had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for twelve years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us.”

But, Robach lamented, ABC News blocked the expose from going on the air.

“I tried for three years to get it on, to no avail. And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations, and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.”

“Then I got a little concerned about why I couldn’t get on.”

Robach claimed that the British royal family pressured the network to quash the story, which included allegations against Prince Andrew.

Turning to Epstein himself, Robach said she believed Epstein did not actually commit suicide, as authorities in New York have claimed, but was murdered in prison.

“Do I think he was killed? One-hundred percent. Yes, I do.”

“He made his whole living blackmailing people. There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.