Trump ordered to pay $2 million to settle lawsuit by New York AG

Suit by New York state AG against Trump and his children ends with order for Trump to pay $2 million for campaign finance violations.

A judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to a group of non-profit organizations to settle a lawsuit pressed by New York State's attorney general over alleged violations of campaign finance and charity laws.

According to the suit, first filed in June 2018, the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status was abused by Trump and three of his children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The suit claimed the four used the foundation as "little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests," thus violating both charity laws and campaign finance laws, both state and federal.

Last December, the Foundation agreed to dissolve itself, under judicial supervision.