MK Nir Barkat to Jeremy Corbyn: We will never surrender

Likud MK and former Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat blasted Labour UK chairman Jeremy Corbyn Thursday in a video statement, warning Corbyn that anti-Semitism would “not be tolerated” in 2019.

“Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: I want to explain to you something about our people. When you attack one of us, you’re attacking all of us. You need to understand that anti-Semitism in 2019 will not be tolerated.”

“History shows that what starts as words, quickly leads to violence – and even worse. But this time around, the State of Israel stands ready and we will not be silent.”

“By your attacks on Israel’s legitimacy, and by promoting hatred of the Jewish state, you are bringing shame on yourself and embarrassment to your party.”

“To my friends in the Jewish community in Britain, please know that we are always here for you. If you choose to embrace Aliyah and come to Israel, we will welcome you with open arms. We are one people with one heart: In Britain, in Israel, and all over the world. And no enemy will ever defeat us, because we will never surrender.”

The video statement, which included footage of British Jews lamenting the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain and blaming Corbyn for that rise, was released just over a month before Brits head to the polls for their third general election in just over four years.

While recent polls show incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Conservative, with only a slightly net positive approval rating, Corbyn’s overwhelmingly negative job approval rating has harmed Labour’s chances of defeating the Johnson government in next month’s election.

Two recent polls show the Conservatives with a double-digit lead over Labour, while the Liberal Democrats trail in a distant third place.