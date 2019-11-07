UK Jewish paper calls on non-Jewish Brits not to vote for Corbyn

The London-based Jewish Chronicle, Britain’s oldest Jewish newspaper, published a front-page editorial calling on “our fellow British citizens” to not vote for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in next month’s national elections.

“The vast majority of British Jews consider Jeremy Corbyn to be an anti-Semite. In the most recent poll, last month, the figure was 87 per cent,” read the editorial which also criticized Corbyn for his failure to deal with anti-Semitism and anti-Semites in the party.

The editorial also noted that nearly half of British Jews in the same poll from March said they would “seriously consider” emigrating from Britain if Corbyn wins on December 12 which, it says, “will give you an indication of what it feels like to be a British Jew at a time when the official opposition is led by a man widely held to be an anti-Semite.”

It also noted that he has called the terror organization bent on the destruction of Jews and Israel as his friends and that he recently said Zionists – using the term instead of saying Jews, lack understanding of “English irony.”

The editorial expressed concern that voters would focus on issues such as “Brexit, austerity, the NHS, education,” and not about the racist views of a future prime minister. It said ignoring Corbyn’s alleged anti-Semitic views would signify that the Jewish community’s fellow citizens would see its fears as “irrelevant.”

“We believe that the overwhelming majority of British people abhor racism. We ask only that, when you cast your vote, you act on that,” the editorial concluded.

Corbyn on Sunday told The Guardian newspaper that British Jews have nothing to fear if the Labour Party he leads wins the national elections