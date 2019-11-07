Liberman: Rabbinate is persecuting converts to Judaism

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman posted on Facebook a response to a July rabbinic court ruling in Be'er Sheva, which imitated an inquiry into the validity of the conversion of a woman to Judaism.

Following the publication of the case on Thursday, Liberman wrote: "This morning we were once again exposed to the way the Chief Rabbinate has abused and persecuted righteous converts. The demand of the Be'er Sheva Regional Rabbinical Court to retroactively abolish a military conversion that was performed practically a decade ago is unacceptable and creates a reality in which people live in a constant state of fear of denial of their Jewishness."

"The religious establishment is using its power improperly and this phenomenon must stop. This is a precedent case that can be thrown at anyone who has previously converted.

"We must not move this from the agenda and must abolish the wrongful procedure of the rabbinical courts, which are rude and arbitrary towards entire populations and keep them away from Judaism.

"I call on [Chief Rabbi Lau] and IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Karim to express a clear stance on the issue and to go against the improper phenomenon of attempting to challenge the validity of civilian and military conversions."

Attorney Elad Kaplan, director of the "Itim" organization, also responded to the ruling. "The rabbinical court's attempt to question conversions conducted within the IDF track almost a decade ago is unacceptable. Converts must not always fear the establishment officials who seek to challenge their Jewishness, their religiousness and abolish their conversion, while conducting legal proceedings against them and putting their name on the list of those who cannot be married.

"According to the verdict set out in this ruling, for a convert who wanted to marry under the laws of Moses and Israel, many converts are now in danger of having their conversion annulled. If the rabbinical courts persist in these cancellations, they may find that the people of Israel prefer to annul their authority," said Kaplan.