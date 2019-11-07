How Israelis are using Greta Thunberg photos to shame each other

Photos of activist Greta Thunberg popping up in offices workplaces across Tel Aviv as Israelis shame each other over plastic utensils

Israelis who are concerned about global warming have a new tactic: using cut-out photos of the prominent teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to shame their colleagues for using plasticware.

In workplaces across Tel Aviv, people are placing pictures of Thunberg, 16, in their kitchen areas next to disposable forks, knives and plates, according to Haaretz reporter Allison Kaplan Sommer.

Thunberg became an overnight celebrity in September when she addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit and spoke of the dangers of the climate crisis. She sailed to the U.S. from her native Sweden instead of flying, to limit her carbon emissions.

One of the photos, showing a visibly angry Thunberg, reads “HOW DARE YOU” — a reference to her U.N. speech, which went viral.