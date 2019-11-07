Watch: Pickpocket in action in Haifa

The suspect was arrested in the course of an increased police presence in Haifa's 'Lower City'.

צפו: כייס בפעולה

Following an undercover investigation in the lower city of Haifa, Israel Police arrested a 42-year old city resident for allegedly stealing wallets and cell phones from elderly residents.

The suspect was arrested in the course of an increased police presence in the Lower City of Haifa in order to increase security for the residents of the Hadar neighborhood. The police are utilizing advanced technological measures for the operation.

While the detectives were tracking suspicious characters, the pickpocket was observed allegedly stealing wallets and cell phones from elderly people.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the Haifa police station. The stolen property was seized and restored to their owners.

The suspect's arrest was extended several times and the police prosecution unit filed an indictment against him in Haifa Magistrates' Court on Thursday.