Doctors from Canada join MDA's International Emergency Unit

Nine doctors from Canada are completing a five-day course today at Magen David Adom in Israel. The doctors, including specialists in Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, General Practitioners, Neurology and Orthopedic surgery, arrived in Israel from Canada last Sunday to undergo training in MDA, so that they can fly to Israel and assist MDA paramedics and EMTs in treating and evacuating patients and injured, all fully volunteer.

MDA's International Emergency Unit is growing, with doctors coming from Canada and many other countries around the world each year to have the ability to come and help MDA and the State of Israel during an emergency, such as a mass casualty’s.

The intensive 50-hour physician course included shifts on MDA ambulances and MICUs, a tour of the organization's National Operations Center, and a visit to MDA's blood services laboratories. In addition, they took part in a treating patients at a destruction site‘s drill.

Dr. Jason Berman, one of the course participants, said: "It has been a privilege for us to learn from Magen David Adom's instructors and teams and work alongside them so that we can treat Israeli citizens when needed. I am glad that I can see myself as part of this family, looking forward to sharing in Canada the experience I gained here, and hope to return to Israel soon."

MDA Deputy Director General-Community Dr. Eli Yaffe said: "The importance of training doctors from around the world at Magen David Adom is critical. Facing MDA’S challenges, as Israel's national rescue organization, we are pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to have senior medical professionals with a great willingness to assist."

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "We at MDA are grateful that senior doctors come from Canada to the State of Israel, voluntarily, and only to undergo training with us, and to develop the skills that will enable them to return when needed."