Shaked: 'I'll run in next election'

Former Justice Minister answers quote by Prime Minister that she would find herself out of politics even before upcoming elections.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked today declared her intention to run in the next Knesset elections, in response to comments attributed to the Prime Minister in the Bakehila newspaper that claim her political path is ending.

At the National Security Research Institute conference entitled National Security in the Post-Truth Era, Shaked refused to assess whether a government would be formed soon.

"There's no one on earth who knows if there'll be a government. I think if a unity government could be formed it would have been good, but the gaps are large and there's no agreement on who's first in the rotation. Liberman should be persuaded to return to the Right bloc," Shaked said.

On the topic of the conference, Shaked noted, "There is a danger the election will be skewed because of fake news. There were cabinet meetings dealing with cyber issues and the dangers of cyber-attacks that could also disrupt election results."

"If there's a way to prevent or punish for disseminating false information, the State should also intervene in regulation and do so. Even on a personal level, I've considered twice in recent months whether to sue for spreading lies, libel, and slander directed at me, but libel is a process that may take more than a year, so we need to see if there are simpler tools to deal with libel," Shaked added.

Shaked refused to address the question of whether there was foreign intervention in the Israeli elections.