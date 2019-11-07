China Sets Rules for Young Gamers: 90 Minutes a Day

Regulations are meant to curb video game addiction, which Chinese officials blame for rise in nearsightedness and poor academic performance.

China is imposing a curfew on online gaming for minors, the government has announced. Gamers under 18 will be banned from playing online between 22:00 and 08:00. They will also be restricted to 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays.

China is one of the world's largest gaming markets.The official government guidelines - released on Tuesday - include spending limits for minors. Gamers eight to 16 years old can spend up to 200 yuan (£22, $29) per month, while those between 16 and 18 years can spend up to 400 yuan on their gaming accounts.

China has repeatedly criticized video games for negatively affecting young people.

In 2018, the government announced the establishment of a gaming regulator - in response to concerns about nearsightedness in children - to limit the number of new online games, restrict paying time and develop an age-restriction system. The same year, China enacted a halt on approvals for new video games, which lasted nine months, dealing a significant blow to the lucrative industry.