Former IDF Spokesman: 'There's a new weapon in war: Likes'

Former IDF Spokesman Lt General (reserve) Ronen Manelis spoke this morning at an Institute for National Security Studies conference.

"There are new weapons and tools in warfare: likes. It's a psychological tool that millions see. Using bots and trolls is another tool to get our messages spread."

Regarding Hezbollah, Manelis said, "We diminished Nasrallah's credibility among the Israeli and Lebanese public through media. We created a tactical approach online through cooperation with intelligence officers and digital media officers. We created posters and pictures with names of terrorist suspects on them. The proof of our success is that during Operation Northern Shield, Nasrallah stayed quiet."