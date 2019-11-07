Rabin Center cancels Dr. Kedar lecture

The Rabin Center canceled a lecture that Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar-Ilan University was to deliver to a military unit on the situation in the Middle East on behalf of the center, Arutz Sheva has learned.

The lecture was supposed to take place, like many lectures Dr. Kedar delivers weekly throughout the country and around the world, in his area of ​​expertise.

The lecture was canceled following Dr. Kedar's exercise of free speech at a demonstration in Goren Square in Petah Tikva, about the possibility that Yigal Amir was not the one who actually murdered late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, caused public outrage in some circles.

Arutz Sheva has also learned that the Ra'anana Municipality has also informed Dr. Kedar about canceling a lecture he was scheduled to give as part of a series of lectures on the Middle East.

However, in parallel with the cancellation of the lectures in Israel, Dr. Kedar receives many requests from abroad to give lectures on subjects he has been researching and teaching for many years.

Dr. Kedar declined to comment, noting that he has stopped giving attention to the issue and is devoting all his time, as he has over the past 50 years, to researching the Arab world.