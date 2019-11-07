Hundreds celebrate and commemorate Aliyah Day

Hundreds of olim (immigrants to Israel) and members of the World Likud came to celebrate and commemorate “Aliyah (immigration to Israel) Day" in Oz Ve’Gaon, at the Herodion and at Sde Bar farms in Gush Etzion, in order to show solidarity with the settlement in Judea and Samaria.

This took place after the Zionist Executive Committee of the World Zionist Organization made its decision last week to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and use its appropriate name of Judea and Samaria.

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Chairman of World Likud Yaakov Hagoel said: “What a great Zionist celebration in this region of Israel, Gush Etzion. We started the day at the Gush Etzion junction in Oz Ve’Gaon, where the 3 boys were kidnapped, in order to strengthen the roots. We came here to raise children, not to murder children. We came to expand the settlements. We saw how 2,000 years ago they tried to stop the Jewish dynasty and 71 years ago we came back in a big way."

"We grew up here and we didn't get to immigrate to Israel, you won. It's not easy to leave home, language, culture, and lifestyle to go to another country. Good for you! I am proud that you came here to raise your children and grandchildren. This the home of the Jewish people. We in the national institutions are trying to strengthen Diaspora Jews!"

"Last week we won two historic resolutions. First, that the appropriate name is Judea and Samaria and not the Occupied Territories - the West Bank. The second decision is to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and to develop settlements. Together, we will proudly stand up for a Jewish identity. Am Yisrael Chai!"

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne’eman said: “Aliyah Day is a national holiday and also personal one. There is no doubt that this day is a significant day in recognition of those who left everything to live in the Holy Land as a personal and general mission. We will continue to strengthen the olim here in Gush Etzion in particular and in the settlements in general. Let us hope that this mission will only grow and flourish for many more Jews who are overseas.”

The event was held by the World Likud Organization, the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the Gush Etzion Tourism Association, with the participation of: Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Chairman of World Likud Yaakov Hagoel, Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne’eman, Chairman of the World Likud and member of the World Zionist Organization Jacques Kupfer, Chairman of the World Likud Secretariat and Deputy Chairman of JNF Arnon Fellman, CEO of World Likud Yifat Ovadia-Luski, CEO of Gush Etzion Tourism Association Moshe Bruce, CEO of World Betar Neria Meir and other guests.