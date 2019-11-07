How Olmert tried to dismantle the right-wing bloc

Former PM spoke with a member of the Shas Council of Torah sages and tried to persuade him to disband the bloc that is loyal to Netanyahu.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert tried to influence Rabbi David Yosef, a member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, to lead to the dismantling of the right-wing bloc, which is made up of the right-wing parties in the Knesset as well as the haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism.

Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that Olmert recently met Rabbi Yosef when he paid a condolence visit to Meir Rabin, who was convicted of bribery in the Holyland affair.

The channel published some of the comments made by the two as they discussed the political situation.

"You will not get anywhere with Bibi Netanyahu,” Olmert told Rabbi David Yosef, before trying to explain to him that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz deeply respects the Jewish tradition.

"Benny Gantz, they are making a monster out of him. A month and a half ago, we happened to be at the same Friday night dinner. The host wanted to honor one of the guests by having him recite the Kiddush. He turned to me and said, 'Make the Kiddush', Benny raised his hand and said, 'Me too.' We did it together. Gantz has spent a few Friday nights with me."

According to the quotes published by Channel 12, Olmert not only mocked Netanyahu but also Gantz's partner in the leadership of Blue and White, Yair Lapid.

"He is not important. He will not be prime minister,” Olmert said of Lapid, then added, “So Bibi? Who keeps Shabbat? Who keeps Kashrut? Who keeps the mitzvot?”