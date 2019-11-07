When G-d Finally Finds A Friend

In this week's Torah portion of parashat Lech Lecha, we are introduced to the patriarch Abraham, who bequeathed the knowledge of the One G-d to all the world.

In this week's edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss Abraham's early career and spiritual path against the backdrop of the previous generations, especially that of Noah and the Flood.

Plus: Celebrating the anniversary of the illustrious Maimonides' perilous ascent to the Temple Mount...on the Temple Mount! Are we witnessing the revival of Jewish prayer on the Mount? Tune in to this week's Temple Talk.