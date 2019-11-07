'Act to blacklist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization'

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud), who is currently in Uruguay, met with Uruguay's foreign minister and discussed with him a number of issues connected to the relations between the two countries.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa said at the start of the meeting that he believed that Israel and his country had much in common.

During the meeting, Gamliel emphasized the importance that the State of Israel sees in world countries recognizing and blacklisting Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The two also discussed extensively cooperation issues between the countries in the fields of cyber and agriculture. In addition, Minister Gamliel noted the importance of moving the Uruguayan embassy to Jerusalem.