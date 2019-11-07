

You pay tax, but where does the money go? Do higher tax rates generate more government revenue? Douglas Goldstein,

iStock Taxes You pay tax, but where the money go? Economist Arthur Laffer, creator of the “Laffer Curve” and author of Return to Prosperity: How America Can Regain Its Economic Superpower Status, explains why high taxes don’t necessarily produce more income for the government. Find out why governments should consult with the Laffer Curve in order to create prosperity and growth.



How should you invest to increase income? Governments can increase income through taxation, but individual investors need to think about others ways to generate wealth. Douglas Goldstein, CFP, discusses how to invest when markets hit rock bottom and describes investing strategies in order to achieve long-term goals.





