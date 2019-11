Young man from well-known Religious Zionist family in serious condition after being struck by car near Har Bracha.

A young Israeli hitchhiker was hit by a car on Wednesday evening in the area of ​​Har Bracha in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics and military medical personnel treated the injured man and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, but do not believe it was a terrorist ramming attack.

The injured man's family has asked the public to pray for the recovery of Shiloh ben Avigail.