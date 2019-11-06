Bennett refuses Netanyahu offer for spot on Likud list

New Right chairman rejects PM's proposal to receive safe spot on the Likud list if new elections are held.

Prime Minster Binyamin Netanyahu has offered New Right leader Naftali Bennett a high-ranking place on the Likud list if new elections are held, the Walla news website reported.

Netanyahu met with Bennett and offered him the safe seat as well as a ministerial position and a spot on the Security Cabinet.

Bennett rejected the proposal, as it did not include any other MKs in his party, and was conditional on further elections being held.

On Monday, at a Knesset memorial to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, Bennett called on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue White Chairman Benny Gantz, who were present, to form a unity government together.

"Rabbi Ovadia saw not only halakha but beside halakha he saw the soul, the man, the cry, the compassion, the big picture. It seems to me that beyond this halakhic greatness is a legacy for the people of Israel in our generation - to see how beyond the small print we can all transcend," Bennett said.

Bennett added, "Here, in this room, are the Prime Minister and the Blue and White Chairman. On behalf of this entire house, I urge you to rise above the affairs of daily life and establish a unity government in Israel. May the memory of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef be for a blessing."