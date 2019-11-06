Major security alert declared at Amsterdam airport

Reports suggest hijacking attempt on flight to Madrid from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. Security forces: Passengers, crew safely evacuated.

A major security alert has been declared at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, according to reports.

Reports on Twitter suggested that three men armed with knives were trying to take control of an outbound flight.

The incident reportedly took place on board an Air Europe plane to Madrid with at least 27 people thought to be on the flight.

A crew member of the departing flight activated a hijacking alert, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Some areas have been evacuated, officials and witnesses say. A large number of emergency services are at the scene.

"The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol," the airport said in a tweet. "We keep you posted."

Dutch security forces later announced that the passengers and crew on the flight had been safely evacuated.