Poll: Most voters think Trump will win in 2020

According to poll, 56% of voters expect Trump to be reelected next year, including 85% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats.

A majority of registered US voters say they expect Trump to win the 2020 presidential election, according to a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday.

According to the survey, 56 percent of voters expect Trump to be reelected next year, including 85 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of independents, while more than a third of Democrats - 35 percent - say the same.

At the same time, the survey noted a high level of motivation among voters to vote in the 2020 election, with 8 in 10 voters saying they are motivated to do so and 69% describing themselves as “highly motivated.”

92 percent of respondents say they are likely to turn out and vote in the election next year, including 96 percent of Democrats and Republicans and 86 percent of independents, according to they survey.

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, concluded that “President Trump’s reelection prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum.”

“Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election,” he said, according to Politico.