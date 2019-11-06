Watch: Jews barred from drinking on Temple Mount, Arabs allowed

What happens when Jew asks to fill water bottle from fountain on Temple Mount? Tourist documents the discrimination.

אפרטהייד בהר הבית?

Tamir Baram, project coordinator for the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu was among those prevented from drinking water today, Wednesday, at a water fountain on the Temple Mount - even as Arabs were allowed to take water from the fountain.

"We've gotten to such an absurd situation on the Temple Mount in which something so elementary as drinking water is being prevented from Jews.

"For those who forgot, the Temple Mount is Judaism's holiest site - and we deserve to be treated there with respect rather than with discrimination."

"Im Tirtzu will continue fighting until equal rights are granted to Jews on the Temple Mount and all the holy sites," he added.