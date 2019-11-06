Poll: Just 39% of Israelis blame PM for no unity government

Nearly a third of Israelis blame MK Liberman for failure to form government, risk of new elections, while 19% blame MK Gantz, poll shows.

A new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Channel 12 showed that if direct elections were held for the position of prime minister, nearly half of Israelis would vote for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the poll, 46% would vote for Netanyahu, while 43% of Israelis would vote for Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz. An additional 11% said they are not yet sure who they would vote for.

In addition, 39% of Israelis believe that Netanyahu is at fault for the fact that a unity government has not been formed, compared to 19% who believe that Gantz is at fault.

Twenty-nine percent believe that MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) is at fault, and 13% who said they have not yet decided whose fault it is.

In a Channel 12 poll published Tuesday, Netanyahu won the support of 40% of Israelis in direct elections, while Gantz came in a close second with 36%.