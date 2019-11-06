Richard Spencer rips Jews in expletive-laden anti-Semitic rant

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer unleashes anti-Semitic, anti-black slurs in racist rant. 'K**es get ruled by people like me.'

White supremacist Richard Spencer rails against Jews and blacks in an expletive-laden audio that was leaked online.

The 2017 recording of Spencer, who is credited with coining the term “alt-right” and has tried to put a more palatable face on white nationalism, was first uploaded on Saturday by fellow alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos. They are reported to be feuding.

Spencer’s rant reportedly was at an emergency meeting on Aug. 13, 2017, the day after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counterprotester was killed.

“We are coming back here like a hundred f**king times. I am so mad. I am so f**king mad at these people,” he is heard saying in the 54-second recording.

Later Spencer goes on to say: “Little f**king kikes. They get ruled by people like me. Little f**king octoroons … I f**king … my ancestors f**king enslaved those little pieces of f**king shit. I rule the f**king world. Those pieces of f**king shit get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them. That’s how the f**king world works. We are going to destroy this f**king town.”

An octoroon is defined as someone who is one-eighth black.

Spencer, 41, is the president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute. He remains active on social media.

The audio has led to renewed calls for Twitter to remove him from the platform.

Spencer's expletive-laden rant can be heard below: