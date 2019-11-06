How a 13-year-old boy saved his siblings from massacre in Mexico

A 13-year-old old survivor of the suspected drug cartel attack on a Mormon convoy in northern Mexico hid his six siblings in bushes and walked 23 kilometers to get help.

Eight children survived Monday's attack in which three women and six children were killed. The victims are part of the LeBaron family that moved to Mexico some twenty years ago.

It is unclear if the group were targeted by accident or intentionally, the group has spoken out against the cartels and has received threats. The convoy, that was travelling together for safety reasons, was ambushed near Bavispe, the boy hid six of his siblings in bushes, covering them with branches and walked six hours back to the families compound at La Mora.

The family armed themselves and waited for reinforcements to arrive, leaving at dark and rescuing the survivors.

Five of the victims - 30-year-old Maria Rhonita Miller and her eight-month-old twins Titus and Tiana, 12-year-old Howard Jr and 10-year-old Krystal - died when their SUV exploded after it was repeatedly shot at. Several kilometers further back, the two other vehicles were attacked. Dawna Langford, 43, and her two-and 11-year-old sons were killed. Ms Langford Johnson, 31, was killed after exiting the other vehicle.

There is growing pressure on the Mexican government to do more about the cartels, and the exact reason the convoy was attacked is still unclear.