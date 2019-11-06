Rafi Peretz meets with AIPAC leaders

'We must do everything we can to stregthen ties between Israel and Diaspora Jews,' says Education Minister during meeting with AIPAC leaders

Education Minister Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) met with leaders of the American Israel Political Action Committee in the Knesset Wednesday morning, Peretz wrote in a Facebook post.

Peretz, the chairman of the Jewish Home-National Union party and Education Minister, met with AIPAC president Mort Fridman, AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr, and Cameron Brown, the chief of AIPAC’s Jerusalem office.

“I met this morning with the leaders of AIPAC; President Dr. Mort Fridman, CEO Howard Kohr, and the director of AIPAC Israel, Dr. Cameron Brown,” wrote Peretz.

“I was happy to meet with Zionist Jews and lovers of Israel. We spoke about developments in the Middle East, and about relations between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.”

“As far as I’m concerned, the connection between the State of Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is a brotherly connection, and we need to do everything we can to strengthen the connection between us.”