Health Ministry: Watch for illegal counterfeit medications

Israel's Health Ministry announced Wednesday that two businesses on Tel Aviv's Allenby Street were discovered to be selling counterfeit drugs and painkillers.

Dozens of the illegal counterfeit medications - including Viagara, Kamagra, and painkillers - were confiscated.

The Ministry notes that the possible side effects of using sildenafil (Viagra) include, among others, changes in blood pressure, insomnia, anxiety, loss of consciousness, intracranial hemorrhage, priapism, ischemic attack, severe heart issues, and sudden death.

Last week, the Health Ministry warned against taking VOX weight loss pills after a person was hospitalized in an intensive care unit with chest pains and fever after he took the pills.

The pills are marketed as a nutritional supplement which aids weight loss.