Hamas rejects PA's conditions for elections

The Palestinian Authority (PA) and Gaza factions rejected a new document proposed by PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas regarding elections, due to conditions which they found unacceptable.

According to the Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, the document calls for elections to the "legislative" council to be held prior to the elections for the position of chairman and prior to a meeting between the various factions. It also sets dates for the above elections.

The report said that the Gazan Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups are not interested in holding elections according to the 2007 agreements, which include conditions for participation in the elections.

Among the 2007 conditions is recognition of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and its agreements, including the Oslo Accords, and recognition of the PLO as the only legitimate representative. According to the Gaza terror groups, this condition aims to exclude many factions, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who oppose the PLO's decision and Fatah's dominance.

The sources also told Al Akhbar that the terror organization "sent a positive message to Abbas regarding his desire to hold new elections" but stating that Abbas "should rethink his conditions, since they include things which were not agreed upon with the others."

Earlier this week, Hamas claimed that an agreement had been reached with the PA regarding the new elections.