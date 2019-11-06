State Department quintuples award for info on missing CIA agent

State Department quintuples to $25 million awards for information on Jewish American missing in Iran.

The Trump administration quintupled to $25 million rewards for information leading to the return of Robert Levinson, the Jewish American last seen in Iran 12 years ago.

The $20 million allocation from the State Department Rewards for Justice announced Monday is in addition to the $5 million the FBI has for years offered for information leading to the rescue of its former agent.

“Bob served his country for 28 years, including 22 years as an FBI special agent,” the FBI said in its release announcing the additional reward.

“The FBI stands by its commitment to investigate Bob’s abduction and bring him home. The FBI renews its repeated calls on the Iranian government to uphold its prior commitments to assist in reuniting Mr. Levinson with his family.”

Levinson, 70, of Coral Springs, Florida, a private investigator and former FBI agent who was also a part-time consultant for the CIA, disappeared on Iran’s Kish Island during what has since been revealed as a rogue CIA operation.