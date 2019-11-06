Democrats record achievements in Virginia and Kentucky

Democratic Party wins control of the Virginia General Assembly. Meanwhile, its candidate wins the race for Kentucky Governor.

The Democratic Party made two significant achievements on Tuesday night, as it won control of the Virginia General Assembly, giving the party total control of the state government for the first time since 1994.

Democratic candidates outpaced Republican incumbents and nominees in the three most populous regions of the state, picking up seats in Hampton Roads, Richmond and the surrounding suburbs, and the fast-growing Washington suburbs, according to The Hill.

The early results are nothing short of a major win for Democrats, who now control every lever of power in what was considered a swing state just a few years ago.

Democrats now control all three statewide elected offices, both US Senate seats and both chambers of the General Assembly. Democrats also hold seven of Virginia's 11 seats in the US House of Representatives.

In another upset, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, declaring victory in the race for a critical seat in a state that had been trending more conservative in recent years.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear led Bevin by a 49.2 to 48.8 percent margin. Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes called the race shortly before 10:00 p.m. during an appearance on CNN.

Bevin has not conceded in the race, however, with The Associated Press and several other major outlets saying it remained too close to call late Tuesday.

The Republicans did record a win in Mississippi, where Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves won a contentious and competitive race for governor in one of the most conservative states in the country.

With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Reeves led Attorney General Jim Hood by a 53 percent to 46 percent margin. The Associated Press projected Reeves would win the race.