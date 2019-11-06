'I smile when I hear delusional speculations'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman insists he will keep his promise to his voters on a unity government.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday spoke with Ben Caspit and Arieh Eldad on Radio 103FM and stated that, as far as he is concerned, there is only one option for a government - a broad unity government.

"I smile when I hear the delusional speculation of journalists and pundits. We made a promise to the public and with me, a promise is a promise," Liberman said.

"Any narrow government that will be formed is doomed to fail. What is the debate? Benny Gantz and Bibi [Netanyahu] speak passionately in favor of a unity government," he added.

The interview follows speculations that Liberman would be willing to soften his demands on the issues of religion and state in order to push Blue and White into forming a coalition.

On Monday night, Channel 12 News reported that Liberman was expected to begin a series of meetings with party members, senior party officials, and municipal officials in order to reach a "final agreement" on what to do regarding the political deadlock.

Liberman denied those reports on Tuesday morning, tweeting, "This morning I heard and read utter nonsense from journalists in various media regarding things that Yisrael Beytenu is supposedly planning: compromises on the issues of religion and state, joining one bloc or another.”

"None of these reports have any connection to reality or any basis, and they are the sole responsibility of those who wrote them and of the analysts!" he added.

On Monday, MK Ayelet Shaked, former Justice Minister and chairwoman of the New Right party, met with Liberman and later with the heads of the haredi parties, in an effort to bridge the gap between Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi parties and allow the formation of a narrow right-wing government. No compromises resulted, but both sides were willing to listen to each other.

In Tuesday’s interview, Liberman also discussed the Iranian nuclear threat in wake of the Islamic Republic’s announcement that it would violate the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers even further.

"It is very disturbing that the West is not responding to the conventional Iranian aggression, nor to its resuming it activities in the nuclear facilities," he said.