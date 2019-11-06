Shaked welcomes ruling on Human Rights Watch official

New Right chairwoman welcomes Supreme Court ruling permitting deportation Omar Shakir over his support for BDS.

New Right chairwoman and former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling which rejected an appeal by Human Rights Watch regional director Omar Shakir, paving the way for his deportation from Israel over his support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

"Today, we received an important ruling from the Supreme Court regarding the defense against BDS," Shaked wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

"I applaud the judges for allowing the State of Israel to defend itself against hostile elements from outside. There is no reason for Israel to allow foreign nationals to enter Israel in order to harm it," Shaked added.

The former Justice Minister also quoted the section in the ruling rejecting Shakir’s claim that he was petitioning in order to protect the freedom of expression of Israeli citizens.

"In particular, we should welcome the fact that the court rejected the appellant Omar Shakir's claim that he has a legal standing as a foreign citizen who appeals to the court to protect the freedom of expression of Israeli citizens. The standing in Israel is very wide as it is. Too wide. No reason to extend it to foreign ‘public petitioners’ as well," she noted.

Shakir had appealed to the Supreme Court against a decision by the Interior Ministry not to renew his work and residency visas. The Ministry cited Shakir’s history of anti-Israel activities and support for the BDS movement.

Human Rights Watch had denied that either it or Shakir had endorsed the BDS movement, though the Jerusalem District Court accept the government’s claims that Shakir had in fact worked to promote the BDS movement’s agenda.

In its ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the Interior Ministry’s decision to deny Shakir an extension of his work visa.

“There is nothing amiss in the Interior Minister’s decision not to renew Shakir’s permit to stay in Israel,” said Judge Neal Hendel.

Israel passed the so-called “BDS Law” in 2017, enabling the government to bar entry to non-citizens who support boycotting the Jewish state.