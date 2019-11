All too often people think the “I” and the “Self” are two expressions of the same thing, but it's not.

Listen to a fascinating discussion on the weekly Torah Portion of Lech Lecha. Typically translated “Go forth" or "Go for yourself,” Rav Yitzchak Michaelson explains how the Zohar teaches us it actually means to “Go into yourself.”

Thus the title, “Can I get along with myself?” All too often people think the “I” and the “Self” are two expressions of the same thing, but we discuss the differences in this interesting take on Parsha Lech Lecha.