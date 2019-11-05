Yair Golan: Israel must be ready for compromises with the PA

Less than two weeks before his keynote address at Israel Policy Forum’s Annual Event in New York City, MK and former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan sits down with Eli Kowaz to talk about Israeli politics, Israel’s future with the Palestinians, and the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin.

This week, MK Golan delivered his inaugural address to the Knesset, saying: "I am a Zionist, I believe in the ongoing need to upset the Jewish people in their renewed country. I believe that without our legacy in this land, the State of Israel would not have existed. I believe in our right to the entire country, a right that does not depend on the consent of others, a right that is not contingent on UN decisions".

"Because I am a Zionist, I cannot agree with the idea of ​​annexing millions of Palestinians, it is a disaster that awaits us. This land is unfortunately to be divided and in fact already partially divided".

"There must be a clear boundary between us and the Palestinians in this regard, but we must depend on external agreements or initiatives. For ourselves, we must set a vision to establish and take action", said Golan.