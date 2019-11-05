Senior Intel Division officer unprecedented attack on Dr. Kedar

IDF Intelligence Division Research Division head Brigadier General Dror Shalom addressed a letter he sent to his subordinates in preparation for the anniversary of Rabin's murder, and the issue of non-official versions of the murder that made headlines following Dr. Mordechai Kedar's speech.

In the letter, Brigadier General Shalom attacks with pointed words deniers of the offical version, comparing them to "Holocaust deniers".

"From a personal perspective, I lived before and after the murder exactly the same number of years, but in a national and historical perspective it was break in time," notes Shalom.

"And here, dark types of people are already getting up and denying! Yes, just like the Holocaust deniers, they are already fiercely promoting denials of the heinous murder. Not only are they deniers, but the come from our own people," he adds.

He said, "As a commander, I choose not to assuage my conscience with gentle and general statements, but make a blatant condemnation: Denying the motives for murder and the identity of the killer is tantamount to an act of betrayal of the values ​​of democracy, which challenges the foundations of society and the State."

Dr. Mordechai Kedar previously served in the Intelligence Corps for many years and was discharged with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The IDF Spokesman responded, "As every year, the IDF holds memorial ceremonies and commemorations for the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. In this case, the commander chose to address his subordinates in a personal letter in which he shared his feelings on this memorial day, delivering a command statement of values. Any attempt to link his words to other political statements constitutes an interpretation of what was written and lack any basis."