Putin calls for Russian Wikipedia

Russian government to spend over $25 million on online Russian encyclopedia to replace popular information website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a more "reliable" Russian version of popular information website Wikipedia.

"As for Wikipedia … it’s better to replace it with the new Big Russian Encyclopaedia in electronic form,” Putin said at a Kremlin meeting, according to the RIA Novosti news agency“At least that will be reliable information, presented in a good, modern way.”

Russia will allocate 1.7 billion rubles ($26,775,000) to the creation of the Russian online encyclopedia.